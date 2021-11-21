WAUKESHA – The son of a Caledonia Firefighter is among those injured after a person drove their SUV into a crowd of people Sunday night at the Waukesha Holiday Parade.

There were fatalities, but officials have released limited information because they still need to notify the family members.

Don Tiegs, a member of the Caledonia Fire Department, posted on Facebook at about 7 p.m. Sunday that his son, Eric Tiegs, suffered a broken femur and ribs and a bruised lung. Eric is awake but under heavy sedation. He is currently a patient at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in their ICU, according to the post.

Don’s other son, Tyson, was with Eric at the time, but he was not injured.

More than 20 people were injured, said Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said during a press conference held Sunday evening.

“A red SUV drove through the barricades at the parade was heading down Main Street,” Thompson said. “Some of the injured individuals are children, and others are adults. An officer did discharge his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle.”

Officials have recovered the suspected vehicle, and they have a person of interest in custody. There are currently no other threats. No bystanders were injured as a result of the police officer discharging his weapon, Thompson said.

“To the family members of those involved, you are in the thoughts and prayers of the Waukesha Community,” Thompson said.

The incident remains under investigation. We’ll update the story when we receive more information.