RACINE – A fire, blamed on a faulty wax heater, caused an estimated $15,000 damage to a house on Green Street Sunday evening.

The Racine Fire Department was called to 2055 Green Street shortly before 9 p.m Sunday. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 18 minutes. The fire did not spread beyond one room. No injuries were reported.

Residents are reminded to make sure that smoke alarms are in working order and to test them monthly.