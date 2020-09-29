Advertisements

Waxing your car comes with so many benefits. It keeps your paint job bright, it prevents scratches and sun damage, and few things shine brighter than a freshly waxed car. But the benefits of car wax don’t end with your car. There are numerous unexpected uses for car wax throughout the home and garden to add a little sparkle to your day.

Clean Kitchen Appliances

One of the car-related benefits of wax is that it makes your car easier to clean by making it harder for dirt to stick. This same principle can be applied to your stainless-steel kitchen appliances. A thin layer of wax is all it takes, and your refrigerator or oven door will shine and won’t get smudged with fingerprints as easily.

Wax Furniture

The idea of waxing furniture is not new. There are plenty of commercial furniture waxes on the market. But car wax can work just as well for metal, wood, or plastic furniture and is often a little cheaper. Like on a car, wax protects furniture from scratches, makes it easier to clean, and prevents rust.

De-Fog Mirrors

Because we usually associate wax with a shiny paint job, we often forget that it can be applied to glass as well. Since we don’t think of it, one of the more unexpected uses for car wax is on your bathroom mirror. Applying car wax on your mirrors gets them extra shiny and keeps them from fogging up after a hot shower.

Prevent Corrosion and Mildew

Inside and outside the house are metal fixtures prone to rust including faucets, mailboxes, metal gates, and knockers. Cleaning them with car wax will restore some of their luster and prevent further corrosion in part because it helps to seal the surface from excess moisture. This moisture sealing property also helps prevent mildew from forming in high-moisture areas like showers. Simply apply the wax after washing the area with normal bathroom cleaners to help keep mildew out.

Improve Snow Shovels

Snow accumulating on your shovel is just one of the many challenges associated with shoveling snow. With car wax, you can eliminate this problem. If you apply a layer of wax to your shovel before you shovel, snow will slide right off your shovel, making it significantly easier to get through your driveways and walkways.