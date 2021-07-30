Since truckers are often on a tight schedule, it’s essential to learn a few time management skills to deliver your cargo on time. With a little extra planning, most truckers can avoid traffic jams, construction areas, and other obstacles. There are plenty of tips that truckers use to save time on the road without feeling rushed or stressed. Here are some of the ways for truckers to save time while on the route.

Take Alternative Routes

Traffic can easily delay your journey, so it’s always best to know a few alternative routes you can take to avoid it. Additionally, you can use alternative routes if you know the rest stops or gas stations along your usual roads will be busy. Before you start your trip, remember to plan these alternative routes ahead of time so you can be prepared.

Use a Real-Time GPS

Another one of the ways for truckers to save time while on route is to use a real-time GPS. These GPS systems are helpful for avoiding traffic jams, construction areas, and calculating the fastest route to your destination. Before you take an alternative route suggested by the GPS, remember to find out if you can drive your truck on the road. Some roads restrict larger trucks, so it’s always best to double-check.

Make a Checklist for Stops

To make your stops along the route more efficient, you can write down all the things you need to do at the stop and make a checklist. This also ensures that you don’t forget to do anything important during that stop. For example, if you notice your vehicle is running a little rough, you need to add a quick inspection to your checklist. If your engine parts are older or malfunctioning, you can learn about remanufactured diesel engine parts and consider adding them to your truck for a smoother ride.