When starting your own contractor business and establishing your company with the locals, your vehicle’s appearance matters. How your truck looks while driving from job to job can give a strong impression to the public with a single glance. Make your vehicle reflect the quality of the work you do by knowing the simple but effective ways to accessorize a contractor truck. You’ll draw in business by appearance alone and you’ll also enjoy being in your work vehicle more than before.

A Readable Custom Graphic

Before you think about accessories, remember that your primary goal is to advertise your business while driving around town and working on jobs. Ensure that your custom graphic is eye-catching and easy to read while the vehicle is moving. Put the graphic on both sides of the vehicle and make a simplified window decal for the rear window to match. Don’t forget to include a company phone number or email so potential customers can contact you!

Tonneau Cover

Add an extra layer of protection to your work vehicle by covering the truck bed with a tonneau cover. Covers keep thieves from probing your truck bed for free tools and materials you need for your job. It’ll also keep anything you store in your truck bed safe while you drive. Plus, it’ll keep you from needing to clean snow and leaves from the back.

Seat Covers and Floor Mats

The interior of your truck matters just as much as the exterior. Keep the interior clean and you’ll enjoy driving the vehicle more than you would if it were dirty. Make cleaning easy by installing customized floor mats for the cabin. You may also want a mat for the truck bed if you find yourself walking around in it often.

Seat covers should feature the best material possible to handle the demands of your job. Seat cover can protect your seats from tough dirt or grease stains and are far easier to clean than the seats themselves.

Bright Lights

One more way to accessorize a contractor truck is to add additional floodlights to the exterior. Rain, sleet, or snow, your business needs to truck onward—so give yourself the tools to drive through inclement weather. Equipping your truck with bright lights can also help you on the job if you need to light up a dark area outside.