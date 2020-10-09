Advertisements

Working in management isn’t for the faint of heart—there’s a lot of responsibility on your shoulders. Whether you own the company or you’re merely one of the managers, the people below you depend on you. Chances are you’re like anyone else, and you want to be the best person you can be. That desire to be the best, however, takes on another role when you’re a supervisor. After all, people don’t leave their jobs—they leave their managers. If you’d like to learn a few ways to be a better construction supervisor, read our guide below.

Communicate Consistently

Nobody wants to work for someone who doesn’t communicate their expectations. Many managers feel like they’re micromanaging if they tell their team what needs to get done. The good news is that you’re not being a micromanager at all, but you are being repetitive, which is good because it clearly and frequently communicates the team’s goals. Nobody can say you didn’t tell them what they needed to do, right?

Encourage Safety

As the manager, your employees’ safety is your responsibility. In other words, it’s your job to ensure everybody is following safety protocols. You should also be ready at all times to offer training for those who need it. Training is the best way to encourage safety and reduce work-related injuries and accidents. Moreover, you should be familiar with all the heavy equipment on the job site. While heavy machinery such as cranes, excavators, and skid steers are vital to an efficient construction crew, they can cause serious injury if used incorrectly. All things considered, you must know the safest way to operate an excavator, skid steer, and any other heavy equipment on the job site so you can train your team accordingly.

Be Real With People

Everyone wants to work with a manager who treats them as an individual, asks about their life, and shows compassion. Of course, the challenge is finding a balance between being a manager and a friend, but one thing’s for sure—people will feel comfortable coming to you if they have a problem. All people want from their manager is honesty and authenticity; they want to know you’ll hear them out and try to help them.

Becoming a better construction supervisor isn’t any different than acting as a friend with more experience. If you treat your team with respect and dignity, they’ll return the favor and be more likely to work hard. Of course, there will always be a few workers you’ll have to be a little more assertive with, but that’s how it goes in any friendship, right?