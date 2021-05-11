Advertisements

In determining the ways that you can work toward avoiding serious water damage from stormwater runoff, you’ll want to explore your options. There are many ways to keep your business property from flooding. Taking steps to stop a flood from occurring can save you a lot of time and money.

Flood Zone

Each city has listings of which areas are high-risk for floods. Looking up your business’s property on a local flood map will help you determine the chances of a flood occurring so you can know what to expect. You may also pay attention to any watermarks on the property and the ways in which your land angles.

Base Flood Elevation

The base flood elevation (BFE) determines the chances that a flood will occur per year. You can find this information on your local flood map as well. You may also hire a surveyor for your land or ask the local building department to assess the property. What you’re looking for is whether the lowest floor in your building is above the BFE or not. Then you can go from there.

Flood Proofing

If an area is prone to floods, one of the best ways to prevent water from damaging a property is to install protective materials or products. Implementing barriers, sandbags, and shields can offer some protection. Moreover, flood gates or permanent flood walls can block water from reaching the building or a portion of the property if necessary.

Landscape Help

There are many ways to use landscaping to help excess water move to drainage areas and stay away from your business. Explore grading options to ensure the slope of the land is correct. If necessary, build berms that can block flooding, plant flower beds that can absorb water, and tilt pavement enough to corral water, as these are all benefits of properly planned landscaping.

Drainage Options

Knowing the types of drainage systems that move water from the roof of a building down to the ground where it can be collected is essential. The more you can implement specific systems to move water away from the building, the better. Whether you use downspouts or trench drains that run along the pavement, these systems help to improve water flow and decrease flooding risks. Ultimately, they may even prevent possible injuries from occurring at your business.

There are many ways to keep your business property from flooding. If possible, it’s best to explore flood potential before setting up shop. There are many tips and tricks to help you respond to flooding, but researching the potential for a flood ahead of time may save you some trouble.