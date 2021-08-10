With constant changes in technology and best practices, it makes more sense to plan for the future than the present. Don’t let your business fall by the wayside; use these ways to future-proof your warehouse.

Prioritize Adaptability

While you can’t always predict what changes will crop up, you can predict that changes are coming. Virtual reality, augmented reality, and warehouse management systems are becoming staples of the modern warehouse, and with good reason. Innovation makes things run more smoothly, so embrace these new technologies when they come.

It’s tempting to stick with what you know and shy away from updating your workflow, but adaptability is practically a requirement for staying in business. Each new product offers its own benefit, so focus on the positives, like the significant increases in productivity that they will bring.

Be Proactive

Fixing a problem after it arises is always less effective than preventing the problem altogether. While it may difficult, it’s imperative to get good at predicting issues before they come up so that you can safeguard against them. Plan for increased holiday load months ahead of time, and collect as much information as you can to have the best chance possible of avoiding problems.

By predicting as many risks as possible, and with your increased adaptability, there is little that can come your way and surprise you.

Invest in Automation

Automation is the key to long-term success. The elimination of human error is a massive boon to productivity, and automating the right tasks will immediately boost your order processing, shipping preparation, and product retrieval.

Laser-guided vehicles are an essential facet of an automated warehouse, as they allow your workers to spend their time seeing to matters other than inter-warehouse shipping.