RACINE COUNTY – Three area public safety agencies are among more than 50 organizations to recently receive life-saving equipment funding from the We Energies Rewarding Responders Grant program.

The local grant recipients were:

Caledonia Fire Department, for cold water rescue suits and helmets.

City of Burlington Fire Department, for a multi-gas detector.

Wind Lake Volunteer Fire Company, for thermal imaging cameras.

This year, the We Energies Foundation is awarding a record $100,000 to help police, fire and other public safety agencies across Wisconsin purchase lifesaving equipment. The grants were announced last week.

“We are proud to support the brave individuals who work tirelessly to create a brighter future for our communities,” Beth Straka, president of the We Energies Foundation, said in a news release. “Our first responders race toward danger and distress, putting others’ safety ahead of their own lives every day. We’re honored to help provide these vital tools to keep everyone safe.”

We Energies Foundation grants

The We Energies Foundation offers its Rewarding Responders Grants annually to enhance public safety. Emergency response agencies that are located in We Energies service territory can apply for up to $2,000 in funding. Applicants must demonstrate that the equipment or training they receive is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety. Grants may also be put toward unique safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.

More information can be found on the We Energies website regarding the Rewarding Responders Grant program.

