Update: The outages that occurred due to this incident have been resolved as of July 8.

There are currently 3,236 people within the Racine County area without power due to an incident. We Energies serves over 14,000 people in the Village of Mount Pleasant, where the outage took place.

The official cause of the power outage that’s taken place near Washington Avenue and Meadow Lane in Mount Pleasant has not been determined at this time by authorities.

With roads closed and power outages affecting thousands, crews are hard at work to restore power and get residents back on track. – Credit: Emma Widmar “I was at the Speedway on 20 and Emmertsen pumping gas,” shared Racine County resident Lindsay Olson-Smith. “All of a sudden a loud pop and sparks followed by two more loud pops and sparks and down came the lines.” Crews are working to restore power. – Credit: Emma Widmar

At this time, portions of Washington Avenue and Meadow Lane are closed off. We Energies is on-site working to control the live wires and to stabilize the damage. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is controlling the traffic and directing drivers to avoid the area. Police officers are located at the intersection of Sunnyslope Drive and Washington Avenue. Additionally, officers are also visible at the intersection of South Emmersten Drive and Washington Avenue. Other routes should be taken to avoid the closed area. The South Shore Fire Department is also on-scene. There is no estimated time of when the road will be open again.

We Energies Power Outage Map As of 1:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022, WE Energies has confirmed the loss of power online. The WE Energies Power Outage Map provides up-to-date and accurate insight into outages. It allows customers to submit an outage and to track the progress of resolutions. The information is updated every 10 minutes. We Energies has estimated that the power should be restored by 2:30 p.m. The Racine County Eye will update this story as more information becomes available. We Energies Power Outage Map – Credit: We Energies

