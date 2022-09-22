RACINE — The Bennett Family is creating more opportunities for those with disabilities. Their new all-inclusive gym is called We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym. The family invites Racine and Kenosha County residents to come and play with a purpose, starting with the grand opening on Oct. 1, 2022. We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym is located at 5509 Durand Ave., Suite B, just across the road from the Regency Mall. – Credit: Heather Bennett

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym, a former Racine County Eye Business Spotlight, has the mission to serve those with disabilities. They provide a safe and understanding environment where people can exercise without judgment.

The gym is located at 5509 Durand Ave., Suite B, in Racine. Inside the facility is a variety of sensory-friendly equipment pieces such as trampolines, swings, and equipment to climb on.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., children and adults – both able-bodied and disabled – are welcome to explore the new business. Company owners Andre and Heather Bennett, along with their son, Dawson, will be on-site to meet the community.

The process of building the gym is long and tedious, but well worth the effort. – Credit: Heather Bennett Their son’s diagnosis of Autism opened their hearts to creating a safe and inclusive space for individuals with disabilities. “He (Dawson) is the reason this dream of mine became a reality,” Heather told the Racine County Eye. “We’ve given him the official title of ‘Racine County Rock Boy’,” she continued. “He has been testing out the equipment as we’ve progressed and moved along.” Now that the planning is done, the fun is just beginning.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym grand opening

The cost of admission is $14 to play. The grand opening will feature giveaways, music, and raffles.

Additionally, My Brother Rocks The Spectrum Foundation will sponsor food for the event. People can explore the furnished play area and learn more about the services to come.

During open play, parents are required to stay with their children. In the future, the business will offer respite, private parties, and events. “We have some surprises in store. On our Facebook, I’m going to be doing some sneak peeks,” said Heather. Spacious areas for people with all kinds of abilities await you at We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym. – Credit: Heather Bennett

Additional updates about their grand opening can be found on their Facebook page. More information about their business and We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym can be found on their website.

