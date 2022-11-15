RACINE COUNTY – The weather was a major factor in a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people and closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 94/41 at Seven Mile Road for nearly four hours here Tuesday afternoon.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Heavy, wet snow had been falling at the time of the incident.

The accident involved six vehicles, including a semi-trailer rig that swerved to avoid an earlier collision between a Jeep Cherokee and a Cadillac SUV. The semi ended up on its side blocking the center median shoulder and one lane of traffic.

A Ford F-150 pickup and a Chevy Express that stopped behind the semi were then struck by a Chevy Cruz.

Three people from the collisions were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes and northbound ramps to the interstate at Highways 29, G and K were closed to traffic while deputies and other personnel investigated the collisions, removed the wrecked vehicles and cleared debris. The semi-trailer had to be unloaded before it could be rolled back onto its wheels.

Winter Weather Advisory issued

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Southeastern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. NWS cautioned that snow and falling temperatures would cause hazardous driving conditions on area roadways.

