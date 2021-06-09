MOUNT PLEASANT – Two people were injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident here Wednesday afternoon that was apparently caused by a driver’s medical issue.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the crash about 1:06 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Village Center Drive. A 2017 Jeep struck a traffic light standard and the Walmart Neighborhood Market sign before rolling over.

Accident Causes Injuries

The driver and a passenger of the Jeep were transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both were reported to be in stable condition, according to a MPPD news release.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the accident was related to a medical condition. The intersection was temporarily shut down after the preliminary investigation was completed and the vehicle was towed away. The crash remains under investigation by the MPPD.

