It’s something people tell anxious teenagers all the time: “Your perfect job may be something you don’t even know exists yet.” But this rings true for most adults as well. Many people are well suited for careers they don’t even know are options for them yet. Check out these extremely well-paid jobs you’ve never heard of to see if one of them may be a good fit for you.

Golf ball diver

If you live near a golf course, chances are it employs a few golf ball divers to retrieve the golf balls from the water traps. This job doesn’t require a degree and is perfect for a strong swimmer. It does require a diving certification, which is typically less than a week-long process. This job requires you to dive to the bottom of water traps and ponds in golf courses to collect the golf balls that fell into the water. If you do this full-time, you can make up to $150,000 a year. Each golf ball you collect goes for about 75 cents apiece, and with an average of 5,000 balls collected per dive, that adds up quickly.

Pipeline inspector

A pipeline inspector is an essential part of keeping pipelines and their surrounding areas safe. Proper pipeline integrity management is incredibly important. The job of inspecting them requires a high school diploma as well as a few certifications that take about two years to complete. Pipeline inspectors look at different pipelines to evaluate their potential issues and any defects that require attention. A pipeline inspection includes completing particle testing of exposed pipeline portions and mapping out where they found issues to provide to the pipeline owner for next steps. Pipeline inspectors make an average of $80,000 a year, some going as high as $120,000 a year, depending on certifications, education, and experience.

Fraud investigator

To reduce instances of scams and fraud, many insurance companies employ fraud investigators to scrutinize their large insurance claims and claims from high-risk individuals. This job is very similar to that of a private investigator. Most fraud investigation positions don’t require a degree, although a two-year degree in a related field can work in place of prior experience. You would be responsible for investigating claims the company deems suspicious or fraudulent and finding proof of their inauthenticity. This position makes an average of $50,000 but can go as high as $80,000, depending on experience, education, and job growth.