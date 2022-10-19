WATERFORD — The arrest of a 42-year-old West Allis man for his fifth OWI came after the sound of a vehicle crashing, followed by a revving engine in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.

Joshua D. Malicki, 2432 S. 84th St., faces a felony charge that carries a possible maximum prison term of 10 years and a fine of $25,000 if he’s convicted.

Malicki, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 26, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

Criminal complaint: OWI in Waterford

Officers with the Waterford Police Department were dispatched to the area of Grand and Pleasant View Drives at about 1:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a black Ford truck that had struck a parked truck and a boat. Police also found two open cases of beer, along with several beer cans strewn throughout the cabin.

Police then saw two people walking on Pleasant View Drive and spoke with the defendant, who admitted he was driving when a mechanical issue caused the crash. Officers smelled a strong odor of intoxicants and observed that Malicki had bloodshot eyes, along with slowed and slurred speech.

Malicki stated he had consumed two beers and a shot and was driving home from the bar. He also was holding a can of beer when police arrived.

The defendant completed field sobriety tests, but refused a preliminary breath test and told police that he “wasn’t going to pass it anyway,” the complaint states.

Court records show that Malicki has previous OWI convictions in 2010 in Milwaukee County, 2005 in Waukesha County, 2003 in Milwaukee County and 2001 in Franklin. Because of those four previous OWI convictions, he is limited to a blood alcohol content of 0.02.

A legal blood draw to determine Malicki’s level of intoxication was completed. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

