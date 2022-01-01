Westosha Central prides itself on their experience as they look for another Southern Lakes Conference title in 2022. The Falcons currently sit at 7-1 and will have a heavy dose of conference games heading into the post-holiday stretch of games.

Falcons head coach James Hyllberg has had his current group since they were sophomores and says they work hard and that they all want to win.

“They all work really hard and that is the key right there,” Hyllberg said of his team. “We are senior driven, but every guy that we have that comes off the bench plays for each other and that is key. They all love it when their teammates do well and I love that about them.”

Senior Jack Rose currently leads the team in scoring averaging 19.7 points per game and is getting several Division 1 offers including an offer from Toledo as well as UW-Milwaukee. Fellow seniors Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth also average around 10 points per game for the Falcons after all three averaged in double figures a season ago.

“I feel really confident in what we are doing and we are getting better and better every day,” Senior Devin Griffin said of the team’s start. “Our defense is really good this year and that is what we pride ourselves on, and if we keep that going we can make a run this year.”

The Westosha Central basketball program is also excited about some of its current college basketball successes. Jaeden Zackery is currently a starter at Boston College and has 116 points in the early season.

“It doesn’t surprise me really because I have seen how hard he works,” Hyllberg said of Zackery’s early success. “He is like any other kid we have had here. He comes to work and plays hard and has a good attitude. He is doing great.”

Griffin says that it shows what kind of program Westosha Central is and that a player can reach that level from the school.

“We develop really good players here, and it is good to see someone like that go to a high level because it gives us the motivation at practice,” Griffin said. “That is the standard and we have to bring the intensity that he brought. It makes the tradition in the program.”

Westosha Central won the conference title last season with a 16-6 record but fell to their conference rival Burlington in a WIAA Regional Final a season ago. Currently, the Falcons sit at the top of the conference with the Demons right on their tail.

“I think our conference is always really solid year in and year out,” Hyllberg said.

Griffin says that success from prior seasons is the motivation for this year with several of the players being seniors.

“We don’t want to go out like that again this year,” Griffin said. “We are just trying to play our hardest every game and win out.”

Westosha Central

Central High School District of Westosha is a public high school located in the village of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin near the border of the town of Salem, serving students in grades 9 through 12 in the municipalities of Wheatland, Salem, Brighton, Paris, Paddock Lake, Trevor, New Munster, and Bristol. The school was founded in 1952. Find out more about the boys’ basketball program, including the game schedule, on their athletics website.

