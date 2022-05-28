MIDDLETON — On May 7, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) held its first in-person Awards Gala after two years of virtual events. WGTD FM, owned by Gateway Technical College, won eight awards in seven categories at the gala.

The awards ceremony took place at the Madison Marriott West in Middleton. Over 340 people attended, according to the WBA website.

“The WBA Awards for Excellence highlight the best that Wisconsin’s radio and TV stations have to offer, including their tremendous service to their communities,” WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind said. “They most definitely have a lot to be proud of.”

Dave Cole, general manager for WGTD FM, is among the proud.

“These awards partially reflect WGTD’s continuing commitment to public service and our desire to support local arts as much as possible,” Cole said. “They also speak to the talent, dedication and experience of our staff.”

WGTD FM awards, Medium Market Radio Music Format

First place awards

Best Original Feature: “Noon Toons” with Dave McGrath – “Classical Music Station Finds Way to Support Local Musicians of All Stripes”

Best Live On-Site Broadcast Remote: WGTD FM Radio Theater – “2021 WGTD Radio Theater Holiday Extravaganza Live from Lake Lawn Resort”

Best Use of Audio (Non-News): WGTD FM Radio Theater – “2021 Cartoon Mashup: Wanted, A Kingdom”

Best Original Digital Content: “Inside the Rittenhouse Trial” podcast with Troy McDonald and Kenosha criminal defense attorney Robert Sfasciotti

Second place awards

Best Interview: “The Morning Show” with Greg Berg – “Local Musical Connection to Biden Inauguration”

Best Original Feature: WGTD FM Radio Theater – “The 17th Season of the WGTD Radio Theater”

Third place awards

Best Significant Community Impact: “Inside the Rittenhouse Trial” podcast with Troy McDonald and Kenosha criminal defense attorney Robert Sfasciotti

Best Specialty Programming: WGTD FM Radio Theater – “Eleanor R.: The First Lady of the World”

For the full list of award winners, click here.

