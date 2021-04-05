Everyone who owns a home deals with a plumbing problem at some point in their lives; after all, plumbing systems are fickle. Some problems can cause serious concern. These problems require a fix as soon as possible. What is considered a plumbing emergency?

Sewage Backup

One of the absolute worst problems to deal with is a sewage backup. Not only does it smell terrible, but it can also pose a risk to your health. If you’re getting sewage backup in your drains or toilets, don’t hesitate to call a professional plumber. They could save you a lot of trouble and money.

Pipe Bursts

You should never ignore a burst pipe. Whether the pressure was too high or the frost got to your pipes before you could drain them, pipe bursts can lead to serious structural damage if you don’t address them. Only a professional can give you information on how to fix it.

Risk of Flooding

One problem considered a plumbing emergency is an overflow. You should take any risk of flooding seriously. Flood damage can lead to massive damage. A plumber can fix the flooding problem, and they can also address the root issue of why there was a flood in the first place.

No Water Access

If you find yourself without access to water, you need to address the situation right away. You won’t be able to use your shower or even wash food to cook. This could be a larger problem than you realize, so get a professional’s opinion. Even if it turns out to be a small issue, you’ll be glad that you took care of it sooner rather than later.

Sump Pump Failure

Sump pumps are extremely important for places that get a lot of moisture. If there’s a problem with your sump pump, you risk water damage the next time a storm comes through or a large amount of snow melts. Water damage to your home can cause mold and mildew to accumulate.