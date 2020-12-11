The process of selling your house can be a long and treacherous one. A number of mistakes can trip you up, and a lot of people might try to take advantage of you. One thing you do have control over is how you present your house to potential buyers. You want to give most of your attention to a few key places. We’ll show you what rooms to focus on when selling your house so that you can be more prepared.

Kitchen

In most houses, the kitchen is a room that people spend a lot of time in. To make sure your kitchen impresses, you’ll want to keep an eye on a few things:

Declutter the area as much as possible; don’t leave things on the counter.

Reduce the number of countertop appliances to make your counters seem roomier.

Try not to overstuff your cabinets; buyers tend to look inside them.

Decorate sparsely with fruit or flowers to add visual interest.

Make sure large appliances are clean from the outside.

Living Room

The living room is another important room to focus on when selling your house. This is where people will gather the most and spend a lot of their free time. You’re going to want to imply the space is bigger than it is as much as possible. Having too much furniture can make the room feel claustrophobic and small. Don’t forget about lighting as well. You’ll make a better impression if the room is illuminated fully.

Main Bedroom

The main bedroom is where the buyer themselves will sleep, so they’re definitely going to want to see it. The key here is to make it look inviting without making it look like you actually live there currently. This means the floors as well as any bedside tables should be spotless. Your bed should be made with nice pillows on it. If you have the space, don’t be afraid to show off a sitting area near the bed.

Other Spaces To Consider

The three rooms above will impact a potential buyer the most, but you might want to clean up some other spaces a bit as well:

A nicely renovated basement will go a long way in making your home seem much bigger.

You can turn your attic into a spare bedroom with a little bit of work.

The main bathroom should be spotless.

Set out place settings on your dining room table to make the place seem more homey.

A little extra elbow grease goes a long way in raising the asking price of your home. Don’t be afraid to put in the work; you’ll be glad you did once it’s time to actually sell.