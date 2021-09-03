Some rainstorms are light and mild. Others are tempestuous. The latter sort can wreak havoc on your home and garden, and if you don’t take quick action once the storm subsides, the damage can be devastating. Here’s what to do in the aftermath of heavy rain to protect you, your family, and your home.

Check for Flooding

Rainwater can seep past your home’s foundation and roof and into your home. During more turbulent storms, this can result in flooding.

After heavy rain, inspect your attic, basement, and any corners or crawlspaces for signs of flooding or general water damage. You should act quickly after a flood to ensure your home and possessions don’t sustain any additional damage and to prevent harmful mold and mildew from forming.

Prevent Mosquitos

There’s nothing that mosquitos love more than pools of water. There’s often an uptick in pesky mosquitos after heavy storms because they gather around stagnant water to breed.

You can purchase pellets and drop them into the water pools outside your home to repel mosquitoes and discourage them from reproducing. Look for them at your local hardware or home and garden store.

Fix Your Garden

Heavy rain can cause dirt to shift. This can result in the roots of your plants becoming exposed. Another important thing to do in the aftermath of heavy rain is to check your garden for exposed roots.

If you find any, don’t fear. You can cover these exposed roots with a new two to three-inch layer of mulch or soil. Once you cover the roots, your plants should continue to grow as normal.

Clean Gutters and Downspouts

Gutters and downspouts are prone to clogging during storms. The water and wind push branches, leaves, and other debris from your roof into the gutter.

Clogged gutters and downspouts are inefficient ones, so take the time to inspect and thoroughly clean them out after heavy rain.