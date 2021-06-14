By PrincessSafiya Byers, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org

During June, many agencies and community groups celebrate National Homeownership Month as an opportunity to educate the public.

With that in mind, here are some resources for homeowners — and for those interested in buying a home.

Homebuying webinars just a click away

BMO Harris Bank is hosting a free virtual homebuying webinar from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Monday, June 14. Click here to register. This and other sessions can also help people who worry they lack the financial means to buy a home.

The webinars cover the homebuying process, eligibility for down payment assistance and other ways to prepare for homeownership.

“Not only do we want to help people buy homes,” said Sang Kim, the regional president of BMO Harris Bank, “we want to help keep people in their homes.”

Take Root Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Public Library also are offering free educational workshops in June, which take place over Zoom.

The workshops are free, but advanced registration is required.

Where can I get information on buying a home?

Housing Resources Inc., a nonprofit, offers home buying courses and counseling. You can call 414-461-6330.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development offers homebuyers resources for statewide residents.

Homeowners with mortgages through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority have access to multiple programs.

Acts Housing offers home buying classes as well as financial assistance to those who need it.

What can I do if I am struggling financially?

Just like renters who fall behind on their rent, some homeowners have fallen behind on their finances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some resources:

Federal loan programs: Those with federally or Government Sponsored Enterprise-backed mortgages have protections under Congress’ CARES Act. Mortgage forbearance is available to those who request it. The CARES Act suspended foreclosures on many government/GSE-backed loans through at least June 30, 2021.

Those who are at risk of homelessness can find resources by calling 2-1-1 or text their ZIP code to TXT-211.