Whether you’ve owned your home for 20 years or only a few months, you’ll eventually need to replace your exterior windows. Between harsh weather conditions, condensation, and general deterioration over time, a home’s windows can only withstand so much abuse before they begin to fail. This can result in further damage to your home, inconsistent climate control, and even an increase in your monthly energy expenses. Here’s what to know before replacing your windows and how to undergo the process quickly and efficiently.

Whether You Need a Full Replacement

Fortunately, just because a window is damaged doesn’t automatically mean you’ll need a full window replacement. Aside from reinstalling the full unit, your contractors could also install a smaller window insert that provides you with the same level of protection at a fraction of the cost. However, keep in mind that these inserts might mean less energy savings, as the seal will be weaker. So, consider these options thoroughly before making your choice.

Your Desired Window Type

Prior to replacing your windows, it helps to have a clear idea of what type of new windows you want in your home. You have many different types of windows to choose from, and it’s important that you take the time to choose based on your needs. This way, you can ensure you’re getting the most out of your expensive investment.

How Moisture Could Affect Your Windows

If your current windows are damaged or not working properly, you might want to take a moment to figure out why that is before jumping into a renovation. Moisture, in particular, can quickly deteriorate the quality of your windows. If you notice that your current windows easily collect moisture, you may want to consider replacing them with a window model with a better seal.

The Size of the Overall Investment

Switching out your old set of windows for newer models might not seem like much, but this renovation can be very pricy for unexpecting homeowners. Between the design of the windows themselves, the manpower needed to install them, and the materials they’re made of, the overall cost of the project can add up quickly. So, before you begin, it’s crucial that you’re aware of the potential investment and prepared to make it.