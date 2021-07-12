WHEATON, IL (07/08/2021)– The following students in your coverage area received Dean’s List honors at Wheaton College:



Jenna Jossart of Sturtevant (53177)



Jacob Rhoads of Mount Pleasant (53403)



Dean’s List honors are earned by undergraduate students who carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.



