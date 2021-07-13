After a tumultuous year that’s impacted just about every industry, many people are reassessing their lifestyles—and quitting their jobs. If you’re considering a change, the best place to start is with your passion. Are you drawn to the road? Do you feel at home behind the wheel? You might be interested in these career ideas for people who love driving.

Delivery Driver

Ordering from home has never been more popular, and people are becoming even more dependent on the convenience. There are a ton of app-based services that deliver groceries and meals. If you have access to a truck, you can expand to larger items such as furniture or explore other ways to use your truck.

Chauffeur

While the reported salaries for chauffeurs are under $30,000, services like Uber have taught drivers one essential lesson: it’s all about the tips. If you can provide a clean car with useful amenities and a pleasant nature, you can do pretty well. And if you’re going to be driving a limousine, the main thing your passengers probably want is privacy.

Shuttle Driver

You can always find work shuttling people to and from airports: to work, to vacation destinations, and back home. Full-sized buses are in demand as well as vehicles closer to van size. If you’re creative, you can identify a need and start your own service in a retirement community, at a resort, or even at a sprawling campus or amusement park.

Pet Taxi Driver

More people have pets than have cars, and yet they need a way to get them to the vet. If you’re good with animals, you could specialize in ferrying them wherever they need to go. If you have a pet-friendly vehicle, you could even start a grooming business and come to your clients so they don’t even need to leave the house.

Bus Driver

Driving a car isn’t the same as driving a bus, but if you like working with people you’ll always find steady work as a bus driver. If you think you’d be a great school bus driver, you can try it part-time. Whether you’re working for public transit or a school district, it can be a challenge. The good news is that you can count on flexible free time or extra hours if you want them.

Tow Truck Driver

If you’ve ever needed your car towed, you know how much money can be involved in even a short trip. Driving a tow truck can be a rewarding career for people who love driving and the idea of helping people. While ambulance drivers are considered heroes, tow truck drivers rescue people in their own way.