White Castle Fire Reports

The first report from the Kenosha Fire/Police Reports on Facebook stated: “flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building” at 12:34 a.m. An “active fire in the cooking area” was discovered with “flames and smoke showing.”

A video, courtesy of Marcus Weaver, shows the growing flames inside.

The post was updated at 12:55 a.m. that the fire was reported to be contained in the cooking area and was extinguished.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.