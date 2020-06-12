The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is excited to announce that the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly are matching all donations up to $100,000 made to the Racine Campus through December 31, 2020.

The Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly have committed to match dollar-for-dollar any contributions made to either the building project or general operations at the Racine shelter. Their benefaction is inspired by their love for animals and the construction of the new shelter in Mount Pleasant.

“We would love to do something special to honor the love we have for our animals, for the Racine community, and the Wisconsin Humane Society,” said Alan and Patty Ruud, “we hope you’ll be inspired to join us by supporting the WHS Racine Campus.”

The WHS Racine Campus officially moved into their new shelter in Mount Pleasant in March, earlier than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WHS staff knew that if at any point the shelter experienced reduced staffing or a lockdown due to the COVID-19 response, the new building was far better equipped to support both people and animals.

The new facility is double the size of the former Chicory Road location and includes state-of-the-art veterinary space, expanded dog and cat housing, a community room, and outdoor walking paths on its five acres. The shelter also includes separate entrances for people seeking adoption services versus those in need of surrender services, care for lost animals, or end-of-life euthanasia services.

The cost of the campaign to build the new facility is $6.8 million, and WHS needs to raise $250,000 from the community to close the fundraising gap.

“We have been blown away by the generosity of donors who have supported this incredible project,” said Anne Reed, president and CEO of WHS. “And Patty, Alan, and Ted have just stepped up to help in such a big way – we are so grateful for them cheering us on during this last stretch of the campaign. With the community’s help, we’ll get there.”

For more information and to make a donation with double the impact of your generous support for the animals and families of Racine County, please visit www.unleashthepotential.net or contact Stephanie Nespoli at (262) 554-6699 x5009 or snespoli@wihumane.org.