Like many businesses across the United States, the COVID-19 virus has crippled the news industry at a time where local news matters most.

It’s the stuff that keeps us together. We chronicle the community-wide effort to help one another personally and professionally through rough waters. For many of us, we’re in a fight for our lives and our livelihood.

The war against COVID-19 has just begun. State, county, and local officials say fighting this disease is more of a marathon, not a sprint. And it’s easy to tell ourselves that we’ve won the war when the real battle has hardly begun here. We’re scared, uncertain, and desperate to make sure that the people and things we love stick around.

To help, Racine County Eye staff remain committed to providing the community answers around the tough questions. We’ve pulled together resources pages around what to do if you can’t pay your rent, how to stay physically and mentally healthy, where business owners can access grants and loans, help support business owners, and rally around healthcare workers.

Is it hard work? Yes. And it’s about to get harder.

Racine County Eye has lost more than 75 percent of its revenue because most of it came from restaurants, retailers, and events. According to the Pew Research Center, 71% of U.S. adults think their local news media are doing well financially; 14% have directly paid a local news source. To be clear, we could be doing better and we need your financial help to continue our COVID-19 coverage.

Here’s what we’ve got on the horizon for our COVID-19 coverage:

1. Business spotlights on Facebook Live; We want to help support businesses as much as we can through this tough time.

2. Ask an expert series about employment, health and wellness, and finance. We can’t get through this without being mindful of our health and wealth. We’ll also feature information about employment opportunities.

3. Stories about how the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on mental health, and mapping out resource guides for mental health.

4. A tracker on local testing, hospital capacity, and personal protective equipment.

5. Shine: Positive stories about Racine County residents coming together.

So we’ve got your back. And we need your support to make this COVID-19 coverage happen.

If you are in a position where you can subscribe, we would be grateful to have the help. Racine County Eye is participating in #GivingNewsDay on Tuesday. The nation-wide funding campaign to fund journalism is part of #GivingTuesdayNow.

Racine County Eye – COVID-19 Local News Fund is a program administered by Local Media Foundation, affiliated with Local Media Association. Local Media Foundation, tax ID #36‐4427750, is a Section 501(c)(3) charitable trust and is eligible to accept charitable contributions.

All donations to the COVID-19 Local News Fund program will be used for COVID-19 related news coverage in the participating news organization’s local area.

Donate today to the the Racine County Eye – COVID-19 Local News Fund.