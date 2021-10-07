It’s likely most people ignore the dust and treat it as an annoyance in most workplaces. However, the dust that gathers on your computer monitor may be a sign of a bigger problem that includes death. These reasons are why it’s important to eliminate dust in a workplace, because it’s better to be proactive instead of reactive to this potential hazard.

Short-Term

Fire & Explosion

Although it’s a short-term danger of having too much dust, it’s one of the most severe issues that need your attention. A cloud of dust can start an intense fire, leading to potential explosions that may cause critical harm to a person. Combustible problems like an explosion give you plenty of reasons to look for a dust collector supplier.

Eye Pain

Everyone knows how annoying it can be when a random dust particle gets into your eye. That irritation is not only a nuisance but becomes increasingly painful the more you rub. If you are exposing your eyes to dust for an extended period, you might develop dry eye syndrome, which includes significantly stronger irritation and cause your eyes to build mucus.

Respiratory Complications

If you inhale an abundance of dust particles, you will start to feel some irritation in your nose and throat, leading to breathing complications. If you have a pre-existing respiratory condition, dust particles can trigger a more critical reaction, like an asthma attack.

Skin Irritation

Working in a dusty environment can hurt your skin. When the dust settles on your body, it may cause dryness, redness, and itchiness. Furthermore, your skin will start to age faster and produce unwanted blemishes, pigmentation, and saggy skin with long-term exposure.

Long-Term

Serious Respiratory Illnesses

You may become asthmatic due to the allergens that dust particles carry, limiting your activities that require robust respiratory health. Additionally, pneumonia may develop quicker because the dust particles speed up infection rates due to weakened lungs.

Development of Lung or Skin Cancer

The most harmful of any dust-related condition is getting cancer. Exposing yourself to silica dust accelerates the rate at which someone can develop lung cancer. Hundreds of people each year receive a lung cancer diagnosis from overexposure to silica at the workplace. Skin cancer is a rarer occasion, but just as dangerous. Carcinogenic chemicals in dust can attach to the skin, which can lead to cancer.

Fixing the Problem

All these conditions give you plenty of reasons why it’s important to eliminate dust in the workplace. If you are looking for answers to this problem, resolutions like having proper ventilation, wearing protective clothing, and implementing routine health checks will reduce dust risks for your employees.