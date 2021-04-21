Fiber optic cables have become increasingly popular in technology for their efficiency and minimal interference. However, even with fiber optics around, there’s still a place for coaxial cables in the world. Coaxial cables make the cost-effective choice for companies looking to cut equipment costs where they can. If you’re thinking of utilizing these cables, delve into everything you should know about coaxial cables, on top of the variety of the following reasons why people still use coaxial cables today.

They Support High Bandwidth Levels

Cable manufacturers continue to release cords with impressive bandwidth features. Fiber optics are revered for their virtually infinite bandwidth, but taking advantage of this asset is incredibly challenging and expensive. Because of this, internet providers are slow to utilize fiber optics.

While fiber optic accessibility grows, coaxial cables remain available to those who need high-speed internet. With the right network setup, you can achieve impressive data transmission rates at a fraction of the cost of fiber optics.

They’re Easy To Install

Coaxial cables are considerably simple to install. Unlike fiber optics, coaxial wires can get installed with average hand tools. The simplicity of coaxial installation makes the cables ideal for homeowners or small businesses looking to forego a provider installation fee.

They’re Conducive of Electrical Power

Since coaxial cords are metallic, they can supply electric power to devices that require it. Though we live in the age of wireless networks, there are still many devices out there that rely on constant electricity, which is a big reason why people still use coaxial cables today. If your equipment needs conducive cables, coaxial is it.

They’re Highly Durable

Coaxial cables can withstand a lot of pressure before getting damaged, as their durable structure increases their resistance to bending and stretching. Their durability makes them easy to locate within the home or office, and you won’t have to worry about building components interfering with performance.

On the flipside, fiber optic cords are very delicate and can be easily broken. If your wires are likely to experience a lot of handling or movement, you should definitely opt for coaxial cables.