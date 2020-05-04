Today we highlight the Cap Times’ deep dive into why Wisconsin labs are still unable to test for COVID-19 at their reported capacity — a key issue as state leaders decided how and when to reopen the economy. Gov. Tony Evers has announced a goal of 12,000 tests a day, far more than the roughly 2,000 daily tests the state is currently conducting, Katelyn Ferral reports. She also notes several categories of information Evers’ administration has kept secret.

“DHS will not disclose the labs with whom they have contracted, which include some from out of state, nor break down the numbers of each type of lab, whether commercial labs, in-house hospital labs or government labs. There is also no information on the website about how much testing each lab is currently doing,” Ferral reports.

John Hart / Wisconsin State JournalIncoming patient specimens to be tested for the COVID-19 virus are processed April 10 at UW Health.

