MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Humane Society has been awarded a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities that will go towards preparing animals for adoption through their shelters.

The pandemic has been financially difficult for businesses, nonprofits and families across the country. This month, the Wisconsin Humane Society’s staff and volunteers were also hit with a wave of COVID-19 infections. Three of the campuses have been closed to adoption services temporarily due to low staff numbers, so additional funding is a welcome relief to some of the financial shortcomings brought about by the pandemic.

“We’re proud to once again partner with the Wisconsin Humane Society to provide resources that bring homeless pets one step closer to finding loving homes,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “We would not be able to do this important work without the support of our generous donors.”

Preparing animals for adoption is costly. Medical care and services provided for every animal at the shelters can include spay/neutering surgery, core vaccinations, behavioral assessments and microchips.

“The Wisconsin Humane Society finds homes for more than 10,000 animals every year, and there are no time or space limits for any animals in our adoption program,” said Alison Kleibor, Executive Vice President of WHS. “This grant helps us to continue to make that commitment to homeless animals in need of loving homes.”

Rocky is one of the dogs currently ready for adoption from the WHS Milwaukee Campus that has received such care. Click on his name to read more about him and schedule a meeting.

Wisconsin Humane Society

To learn more about the adoption program through the WHS, or view pets looking for new homes, please visit the Wisconsin Humane Society website’s Adoption Page.

PetSmart Charities

PetSmart Charities® is leading the way for funding animal welfare initiatives across the country. They have granted over $500 million to different organizations that work to transform the lives of pets and the people who love them since 1994. Pet adoption, a major part of this organization’s purpose, is promoted through in-store adoption, National Adoption Week, as well as their online search tool.