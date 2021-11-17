Charlotte is a 4-year-old sweetheart who loves to fetch, go for walks, and cozying up for a good snuggle session. She would make the perfect addition to a loving home in time for Thanksgiving. Visit the Racine campus of the Wisconsin Humane Society today to meet Charlotte and see about adopting this heart-capturing pup.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.