Advertisements

On Nov3, Greta Neubauer will defend her seat against Will Leverson of Racine. We asked the same questions of both candidates. Looking to learn more about Neubauer, click here.

Here are Leverson’s answers

Where do you live?

Racine

How long have you lived in the community?

First arrived in 93/94

What is your educational background?

US Navy Administrative Specialist Service “A” School

UW Parkside (no degree completed)

Certified SCORE Business Mentor

What civic organizations do you belong to?

I’m presently a member of many local civic organizations. I’ve participated in civic engagement with Wisconsin Voices, Racine Interfaith Coalition (MOSES), and briefly served as Racine Branch NAACP Criminal Justice Committee Secretary. I’ve also served on the City of Racine Fair Housing Committee as an appointee of Mayor Dickert.

What position are you running for?

Wisconsin State Assembly District 66

Have you ever held elected office before?

Yes.

If so, what positions were you elected to?

Vice Chairman Racine Democratic Party , Pinellas Republican Party Executive Committee Precinct Committeeman

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issues need to be addressed? *

Safety, Wages, Supportive Services

How would you plan to address those issues?

Safer communities are our first, paramount issue above all else. We must work to strengthen our community by changing our enforcement protocols. In addition to promoting healthy expectations in interactions between law enforcement professionals and citizens. I’ve advocated to many leaders locally and in Madison to support a statewide Mental Health Charter, which is a statewide commitment to ending the gross inequity of our friends, family, and neighbors who are in poor mental wellness. The key and primary goal is to fund the creation of critical intervention officers to respond in non-arresting matters involving youth or persons in mental duress. To lessen the exposure of law enforcement professionals to situations that often escalate due to lack of training or availability of training resources.

Wages – As a business owner, I realize that the greatest impact I can have is in any employees’ paycheck, including of course my own. I also believe that the most important and meaningful opportunity for our families to truly thrive is to support the decision for enterprising minds to enter into business ownership.

Wisconsin has entered into a new industrious identity. Many of our friends, fathers, and mothers are self-made multiple income earners, fighting from crisis to crisis. We must have a forward-leaning representative in our assembly who will act with the mind and voice of our families and keep Racine buying and moving strong. Better and more efficient roads and travel, More permanent hiring solutions, stronger incentives, and less restrictive negotiations are how we will have a truly greater Racine.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you?

As far as Safety – The funding, creation, and implementation of the critical intervention personnel. With Wages – The creation of tax opportunity zones and collaboration with the federal government to help sustain and grow our public transportation infrastructure

Why are those issues important to you?

Safety is how we make our decisions to participate in every aspect of our lives, especially the decision to live and work in order to thrive. Wages and properly funded supportive services are vital in providing our friends, family, and neighbors with a decent quality of life and a lifeline should things not go as well as we all strive for.

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

A safer city where you can earn a decent income and families continue to build and plants roots to remain. That we change our narrative of indifference and inequality, to one of substantive opportunity and and shining horizons.

Why should people vote for you?

I’m not interested in forming or maintaining any career or any legacy. We have a very short amount of time to change the course of our state before we are in a grave economic austerity. Our city deserves to have someone able to leverage and liaison with Republicans and Democrats to bring resources from Madison to our city. I believe that our city will live – I Believe in Racine

Is there anything else you would like voters to know?

N/A

READ MORE: Election Guide 2020, 2020 Partisan Primary Election Voting Guide

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!