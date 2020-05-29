William Henry Christopherson, 66, died on Tuesday at Froedtert Hospital South, Kenosha. He was born in Racine, September 15, 1953, son of the late Henry and Helen (Nee: Locey) Christopherson.

William graduated from St. Catherine’s High School” Class of 1971”. Bill was a gifted self-taught computer programmer who worked at multiple companies last employed at LTD Commodities. Bill was an avid Cubs fan, movie buff, and science fiction fan. He had a passion for music and loved to sing. He will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Michael (Melissa) Christopherson, Steven Christopherson, Nicole Christopherson, Karen (Vic) Jackson; grandchildren, Aiden, Hope, Tyler, Breanna, Kayla, Hannah, Jacob, Robyn, and Chloe; sisters, Ruth (Richard) Staples, Judith Christopherson, Mary Jo Maheras; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Nicholas Maheras.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. Due to the current health situation groups will be limited to 25 people at a time.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.