RACINE – Racine Deputy Police Chief William Macemon will serve as Acting Police Chief following the planned March 31 retirement of Racine Police Chief Art Howell.

The Racine Fire and Police Commission earlier this week unanimously approved Macemon’s appointment effective April 1. He will serve in the position until newly named Police Chief Maurice Robinson completes the details of his employment with the city.

Macemon, who has been with the Racine Police Department since 1990, leads the department’s School Safety and Security Division.

The Fire and Police extended a conditional hiring offer to Robinson on March 13. He is currently the leader of criminal investigations in the Cincinnati Police Department. Robinson’s start date with the RPD has not been set.

Howell had originally planned to retire as RPD chief in December 2020. He agreed to push back his retirement date to give the city time to interview and hire a new chief.