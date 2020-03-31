William Duane Scheel, 59, died from complications of a tragic hit and run accident that occurred on Saturday. Bill was born in Racine, WI on December 20, 1960 to Irving and Shirley Scheel.

Survivors are his brother, Gary Scheel of Racine, Sister, JoAnne (Jerry) Cummings of Algoma, WI and Nancy Scheel of Racine and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death are his mother, Shirley Scheel, father, Irving Scheel, brother, Richard Scheel, and sister, Kathy Arentz.



Private services will be for immediate family only.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.