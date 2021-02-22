PARIS, WI – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has identified James M. Olson Jr., 41, of Williams Bay, as the driver of a fatally injured driver in a multi-vehicle crash on Highways 45 and 142 last Friday morning.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, Olson was driving a 2007 Dodge Caliber northbound on Highway 45. He then failed to stop at the Highway 142 intersection marked as a four-way stop. His vehicle collided with an eastbound 2010 Chevy Traverse driven by a 27-year-old man from Kenosha, who was not identified. The crash was reported about 7:19 a.m. Friday.

Olson was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Chevy Traverse driver and three of four passengers in his vehicle were injured and were transported to area hospitals.

After the initial impact, the Chevy Traverse struck a westbound 2006 Chevy Malibu driven by a 33-year-old Kenosha woman. She was also transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

In addition to Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators, fire/rescue personnel from Paris, Bristol, Somers, and Union Grove responded to the crash.

