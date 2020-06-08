Willie Mae Gilliam, 65, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Due to the current health regulations, private services will be held and can be viewed livestream on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. by going to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home website, Willie Mae Gilliam page service, and press livestream. A viewing will be held Friday at the funeral home 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Current group limits of 25 will be observed. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.