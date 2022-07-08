MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash.

Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.

The Willkomm family-owned business opened the Rocket Wash at 4733 Spring St. (Spring Street and Green Bay Road) in Racine in January 2017. They also operate Rocket Wash locations in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

Customers that are signed up for the monthly unlimited car wash clubs will be able to use their membership at any of the soon-to-be four Rocket Washes throughout the Racine and Kenosha areas, the Facebook post stated.

Willkomm Mobil site and other operations

The Willkomms have been at the Washington Avenue location since 1989. The most recent convenience store there was remodeled in 2006. Over the years, the building has included a Burger King and a Boss Burgers-n-Beef. Both have closed.

The Willkomm Companies also operate the PETRO Truck Stop (including Blue Badger Bar & Grill) at I-94/41 and Highway 20 in Yorkville and The Dish restaurant at 1220 N. Ohio St., Racine.

