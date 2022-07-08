MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash.
Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
The Willkomm family-owned business opened the Rocket Wash at 4733 Spring St. (Spring Street and Green Bay Road) in Racine in January 2017. They also operate Rocket Wash locations in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
Customers that are signed up for the monthly unlimited car wash clubs will be able to use their membership at any of the soon-to-be four Rocket Washes throughout the Racine and Kenosha areas, the Facebook post stated.
Willkomm Mobil site and other operations
The Willkomms have been at the Washington Avenue location since 1989. The most recent convenience store there was remodeled in 2006. Over the years, the building has included a Burger King and a Boss Burgers-n-Beef. Both have closed.
The Willkomm Companies also operate the PETRO Truck Stop (including Blue Badger Bar & Grill) at I-94/41 and Highway 20 in Yorkville and The Dish restaurant at 1220 N. Ohio St., Racine.
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
More Local Business Development
Ashley Capital starts renovation on MP building; constructing 2 more
STURTEVANT and MOUNT PLEASANT – Ashley Capital has started the renovation of Building IV in Enterprise Business Park here. The 438,000-square-foot structure, completed in early…
Construction to begin on Waterford Lofts with $250K grant from WEDC
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has awarded the Village of Waterford $250,000 to construct the future Waterford Lofts, located at 506 E. Main St. This monetary…
Hotel Verdant: Officials, leaders get early look
RACINE – Racine public officials and business leaders were invited to don hardhats on Wednesday afternoon for an early look at the transformation of the…
Campus Park: Phase 2 of construction begins now in Mount Pleasant
The Village of Mount Pleasant announced today that phase 2 of the construction at Campus Park has officially begun. Campus Park is located at 8500…