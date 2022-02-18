The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for multiple counties in Wisconsin. The wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, until 4 a.m on Feb 19, 2022.

Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties are affected.

Wind Gusts Travel 20+ MPH

Wisconsinites can expect winds to be directed southwest. Winds will be traveling 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon becoming northwesterly as the evening approaches.

Take into consideration the effects of this advisory. Gusty winds are likely to blow around objects that aren’t secured. Trees and debris may be blown down. This wind advisory could cause power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, the highest gusts of wind are expected in the evening. Snow is expected to be associated with a cold front that will move through this evening.

Wisconsinites are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating high-profile vehicles. People should also secure outdoor objects such as flower pots, outdoor decorations, and patio furniture.

