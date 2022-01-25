The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning. This weather warning takes effect on Jan. 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. and will go until Jan. 26, 2022, at noon. Wisconsinites living in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha county should take this advisory into account.

In addition, this statement includes the cities of Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha.

Wind Chill Below Zero

The National Weather Service expects there to be bitterly cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero. The effects of this hazardous weather could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. It is important that people take shelter, use caution when traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing. This includes wearing hats, mittens, winter coats, gloves, scarfs, boots, thick socks, and face coverings.

Local News

