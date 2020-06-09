RACINE COUNTY – Wind gusts up to 50 mph and hazardous weather expected through midnight Tuesday, June 9.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind advisory and a hazardous weather outlook for 12 counties in southeast, south-central and east-central Wisconsin until midnight Tuesday, June 9.

NWS officials expect southeast to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph. Impacted counties include Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.

The strongest winds are expected as rain move through the area into the evening hours. The winds could topple unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

“There is a high swim risk late this afternoon and evening. Life-threatening waves and currents are expected. Stay out of the water, and stay away from dangerous,” according to the press release.

A beach hazard also is in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Residents are asked to: