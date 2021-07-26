RACINE– The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department (PRCS) has announced the results of the Lake F/X Games held on Saturday, July 24, at the Pershing Park B3 Skate Park.

Placing in the Scooter-ama Competition:

11 & Under 1st place – Brody Ervin

Division 2nd place – Travis

3rd place – Aiden Nalquist

Beginner Division 1st place – Brayden Young

2nd place – Brody Ervin

3rd place – Travis

4th place – Aiden Nalquist

Intermediate 1st place – Joseph

Division 2nd place – Jayden Oparka

Expert Division 1st place – Cream

2nd place – Connor Jirenu

3rd place – Jayden Oparka

4th place – Ricky

Placing in the Lake F/X Skateboard Competition:

Intermediate 1st place – David Ruiz

Division 2nd place – Eric Zinke

3rd place – Steven Burdo

Expert Division 1st place – Quinn Brown

2nd place – Billy Testa

3rd place – Josh

4th place – Simon Freemon

Placing in the BM-X-Treme Bike Competition:

11 & Under 1st place – Brody Ervin

Division 2nd place – Trip Reber

3rd place – Nova Newberry

4th place – Travis

Beginner Division 1st place – River

2nd place – Gavyn

3rd place – Andrew

4th place – Riot

Intermediate 1st place – Isaiah Giron

2nd place – Jack Hansen

3rd place – Tyler Bohm

4th place – Lucas Caleson

Expert Division 1st place – Tyler Hill

2nd place – Dakota Lampert

3rd place – Austin Urban

4th place – Blake Osborn