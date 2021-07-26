RACINE– The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department (PRCS) has announced the results of the Lake F/X Games held on Saturday, July 24, at the Pershing Park B3 Skate Park.
Placing in the Scooter-ama Competition:
11 & Under 1st place – Brody Ervin
Division 2nd place – Travis
3rd place – Aiden Nalquist
Beginner Division 1st place – Brayden Young
2nd place – Brody Ervin
3rd place – Travis
4th place – Aiden Nalquist
Intermediate 1st place – Joseph
Division 2nd place – Jayden Oparka
Expert Division 1st place – Cream
2nd place – Connor Jirenu
3rd place – Jayden Oparka
4th place – Ricky
Placing in the Lake F/X Skateboard Competition:
Intermediate 1st place – David Ruiz
Division 2nd place – Eric Zinke
3rd place – Steven Burdo
Expert Division 1st place – Quinn Brown
2nd place – Billy Testa
3rd place – Josh
4th place – Simon Freemon
Placing in the BM-X-Treme Bike Competition:
11 & Under 1st place – Brody Ervin
Division 2nd place – Trip Reber
3rd place – Nova Newberry
4th place – Travis
Beginner Division 1st place – River
2nd place – Gavyn
3rd place – Andrew
4th place – Riot
Intermediate 1st place – Isaiah Giron
2nd place – Jack Hansen
3rd place – Tyler Bohm
4th place – Lucas Caleson
Expert Division 1st place – Tyler Hill
2nd place – Dakota Lampert
3rd place – Austin Urban
4th place – Blake Osborn