Racine, WI – The River Bend Nature Center will be hosting a Winter Break Nature Camp for young nature enthusiasts from December 27 – 31, 2021. Participants are invited to come as often as they are able, from one day, up to all five. This day camp will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. each day and is priced at $35/day for members and $40/day for non-members.

Campers will enjoy a range of activities that are sure to cure cabin fever such as:

Building camp fires

Snow shoeing (weather permitting)

Tracking wildlife

Archery

Exploring River Bend in the winter

Registration for this event is required as space is limited. Download the application here. For more information, visit RiverBendRacine.org or call (262) 639-1515.

About River Bend Nature Center

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families of Racine County and surrounding areas. The Nature Center is located at 3600 N Green Bay Rd in Racine.