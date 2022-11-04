KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket is moving indoors for the winter season. They’ll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5.

The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31.

The Winter HaborMarket features a variety of businesses, farmers and creators. The weekly event highlights local goods and supplies.

“Local and fresh are the foods featured at the Winter HarborMarket,” said executive director Andrea Forgianni. “There will be farmers of all types: vegetables, fruit, meat, poultry, eggs, as well as cheese, which allows for customers to shop from local fresh foods every week.”

Local Vendors

Wright Way Farms and Creator Farms, USDA-certified organic farms, will be selling produce at the market. Jacobson Farms and Van Laar’s Fruit Farm will have varieties of apples for sale.

Stamper Cheese will have the same vast cheese selection that was present at the outdoor market.

Adoption Acres and Sherwood Game Farm are attending on alternating weeks. Both farms raise their own animals including beef, chicken, pork and more depending on the time of the year in the Kenosha-Racine County area. These vendors will offer farm fresh eggs.

Winter HarborMarket is accessible, accommodating

John Collins, President of the Kenosha HarborMarket Board of Directors, says “a key feature of the Winter HarborMarket at the Kenosha Union Club is its accessibility.”

“There are no steps to negotiate and there is plenty of parking, so people with disabilities will find it very easy to shop,” Collins said. The central location of the Union Club is also a plus, he said.

Both the Kenosha HarborMarket® and Kenosha WinterHarborMarket® accept SNAP/EBT benefits. For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket®, visit their website.

