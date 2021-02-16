Racine County Highway Dept. crews continue to work to remove the snow and salt the roads. Some of the crew never went home yesterday (Monday) as the snow moved into the area just after 3 p.m., according to Julie Anderson, Racine County Public Works and Development Services director.

Because the west end of the county received a lot less snowfall, plow trucks and personnel are moving to the east end of the county. They will continue to clean up at all county facilities, in addition to the highways and Interstate 94-41.

According to the National Weather Service, there is currently a Winter Storm Warning in effect in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. Racine County Eye readers weigh in by sharing photos and comments about the snowfall.

Reader Photos

“I live in Indian Hills in Mt Pleasant. Roads haven’t been plowed. I tried driving to work (Franklin) but saw a few tauntauns and decided to turn around until things clear up a little. Visibility sucks.” Heather R.

“NOT PLOWED, sides streets cant get out to go to work. Kenosha roads were better and PLOWED better.” Pam A.

“Wasn’t plowed out of my neighborhood until 8 a.m. and I start work at 7 a.m.” Sara F.

“We had to dig out our mail box this morning. It’s 4 feet tall.” Noel V.

