RACINE – City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason declared a snow emergency from midnight to noon on February 16 following a winter storm warning. The snow emergency designation aids in the city’s snow removal operations.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for eastern Racine and Kenosha counties, which is expected to four to eight inches of snow. Milwaukee and Sheboygan will see about two to five inches of snow. The rest of southeastern Wisconsin seems to be spared with up to two inches of snow accumulations, according to the warning.
“It is possible, parts of southern Milwaukee County from Milwaukee south to Oak Creek will have localized higher amounts. In addition, gusty north winds will cause localized blowing and drifting in open and rural areas, especially on east to west roads,” the statement reads.
Street parking in the City of Racine will be impacted as highway department officials work to keep the roads clear.
City officials say no parking is permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets and all vehicles must be parked on the even side of all local streets from midnight until 6 a.m. February 16. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be ticketed and subject to towing.
Learn more about what areas have parking restrictions.
Advocate Aurora opens health center
RACINE – Advocate Aurora has opened a new health center near Regency Mall, the company said. The new location, which offers lab and x-ray services for the time being, is located in Pier One Imports’ former site in a strip mall located across Green Bay Road from the Regency, the press release said. The company […]
Governor’s budget proposal includes small business support, workforce development, venture capital
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced his 2021-23 biennial budget would target more than $200 million in assisting small businesses. Further, investing more than $29 million in workforce development initiatives and a new $100 million venture capital program. “Over the past year, our small businesses have seen the effects of this pandemic firsthand. I am […]
Vaccinated? No More Quarantine, But Better Keep Wearing That Mask
MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has endorsed new U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) standards that call for people to continue wearing masks in public even after being vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. In modifying earlier guidelines, the CDC this week stated that people who have been vaccinated are no longer […]
Two injured in car crash on Emmertsen Road
MOUNT PLEASANT – Two people were injured Friday in a rollover car crash that closed Emmertsen Road near the intersection with Washington Avenue, authorities said. Mount Pleasant Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle in a snowbank about 11:28 p.m. Friday, according to a press issued Saturday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Emmertsen […]
Fire on Luedke Avenue causes $10,000 in damage
RACINE – One person was hospitalized after a house fire started by someone burning alcohol in the 300-block of Luedke Avenue Saturday morning, authorities said. An occupant of the house told police she was warming alcohol in a pan to melt ice on her car when it ignited, according to a press release issued by […]
