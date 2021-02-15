RACINE – City of Racine Mayor Cory Mason declared a snow emergency from midnight to noon on February 16 following a winter storm warning. The snow emergency designation aids in the city’s snow removal operations.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for eastern Racine and Kenosha counties, which is expected to four to eight inches of snow. Milwaukee and Sheboygan will see about two to five inches of snow. The rest of southeastern Wisconsin seems to be spared with up to two inches of snow accumulations, according to the warning.

“It is possible, parts of southern Milwaukee County from Milwaukee south to Oak Creek will have localized higher amounts. In addition, gusty north winds will cause localized blowing and drifting in open and rural areas, especially on east to west roads,” the statement reads.

Street parking in the City of Racine will be impacted as highway department officials work to keep the roads clear.

City officials say no parking is permitted on either side of the city’s arterial and collector streets and all vehicles must be parked on the even side of all local streets from midnight until 6 a.m. February 16. Vehicles parked in restricted areas will be ticketed and subject to towing.

