With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Kenosha County residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for available resources. In addition, the following locations are available as Winter Warming centers in Kenosha County. These locations serve as temporary assistance.
It is important that Kenosha County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.
Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Racine County as a guide to warming centers in Racine County.
Warming Centers Kenosha County
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Pleasant Prairie RecPlex
|9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie, WI
|M–F 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|262-947-0437
|Randall Town Hall
|34530 Bassett Road,
Bassett, WI
|M–Th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-877-2165
|Somers Village Hall
|7511 12th St.,
Somers, WI
|M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-859-2822
|Twin Lakes Village Hall
|108 E. Main St.,
Twin Lakes, WI
|M–F: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-877-2858
|Kenosha County Center
|Hwy 45 & 50,
Bristol, WI
M–F: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-857-1870
|Kenosha County Job Center
|8600 Sheridan Road,
Kenosha, WI
|M–F: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|262-697-4500
|Northside Library
|1500 27th Ave., Kenosha, WI
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Southwest Library
|7979 38th Ave.,
Kenosha, WI
|M–Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Simmons Library
|711 59th Place,
Kenosha, WI
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Uptown Library
2419 63rd St.,
Kenosha, WI
|M–Th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-564-6100
|Kenosha Public Museum
5500 1st Ave.,
Kenosha, WI
|M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-653-4140
|Civil War Museum
5400 1st Ave.,
Kenosha, WI
|M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-653-4141
|Dinosaur Discovery Museum
|5608 10th Ave.,
Kenosha, WI
|Th–Fri: Noon – 4:30 p.m.
|262-653-4450
|Twin Lakes Community Library
|110 S. Lake Ave.,
Twin Lakes, WI
|M–Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-877-4281
|Salem Community Library
24615 89th St.,
Salem, WI
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-843-3348
