With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Kenosha County residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for available resources. In addition, the following locations are available as Winter Warming centers in Kenosha County. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

It is important that Kenosha County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not in Kenosha County? Use the Designated Winter Warming Centers in Racine County as a guide to warming centers in Racine County.

Warming Centers Kenosha County

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Pleasant Prairie RecPlex9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie, WIM–F 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.		262-947-0437
Randall Town Hall34530 Bassett Road,
Bassett, WI
M–Th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-877-2165
Somers Village Hall7511 12th St.,
Somers, WI		M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-859-2822
Twin Lakes Village Hall108 E. Main St.,
Twin Lakes, WI		M–F: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
262-877-2858
Kenosha County CenterHwy 45 & 50,
Bristol, WI
M–F: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.		262-857-1870
Kenosha County Job Center8600 Sheridan Road,
Kenosha, WI		M–F: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.262-697-4500
Northside Library1500 27th Ave., Kenosha, WIM–Th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m. 		262-564-6100
Southwest Library7979 38th Ave.,
Kenosha, WI		M–Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun: Noon – 4 p.m.		262-564-6100
Simmons Library711 59th Place,
Kenosha, WI		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 		262-564-6100
Uptown Library
2419 63rd St.,
Kenosha, WI		M–Th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 		262-564-6100
Kenosha Public Museum
5500 1st Ave.,
Kenosha, WI		M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-653-4140
Civil War Museum
5400 1st Ave.,
Kenosha, WI		M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-653-4141
Dinosaur Discovery Museum5608 10th Ave.,
Kenosha, WI		Th–Fri: Noon – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4450
Twin Lakes Community Library110 S. Lake Ave.,
Twin Lakes, WI		M–Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		262-877-4281
Salem Community Library
24615 89th St.,
Salem, WI		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 		262-843-3348
