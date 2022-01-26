With the temperatures dropping and the winds blowing, warming centers are a necessary outlet for many in our city. Kenosha County residents in need of shelter, heating assistance, or warm clothing can call 211 for available resources. In addition, the following locations are available as Winter Warming centers in Kenosha County. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

It is important that Kenosha County residents utilize these services when cold weather is present. The locations below serve as warming centers for residents in need when temperatures are 25 degrees or less.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure they are open before visiting. Changes may occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Location Address Hours Phone Number Pleasant Prairie RecPlex 9900 Terwall Terrace, Pleasant Prairie, WI M–F 4:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. 262-947-0437 Randall Town Hall 34530 Bassett Road,

Bassett, WI

M–Th: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-877-2165 Somers Village Hall 7511 12th St.,

Somers, WI M–F: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-859-2822 Twin Lakes Village Hall 108 E. Main St.,

Twin Lakes, WI M–F: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

262-877-2858 Kenosha County Center Hwy 45 & 50,

Bristol, WI

M–F: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. 262-857-1870 Kenosha County Job Center 8600 Sheridan Road,

Kenosha, WI M–F: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. 262-697-4500 Northside Library 1500 27th Ave., Kenosha, WI M–Th: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: Noon – 4 p.m. 262-564-6100 Southwest Library 7979 38th Ave.,

Kenosha, WI M–Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: Noon – 4 p.m. 262-564-6100 Simmons Library 711 59th Place,

Kenosha, WI M–Th: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-564-6100 Uptown Library

2419 63rd St.,

Kenosha, WI M–Th: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 262-564-6100 Kenosha Public Museum

5500 1st Ave.,

Kenosha, WI M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4140 Civil War Museum

5400 1st Ave.,

Kenosha, WI M–F: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4141 Dinosaur Discovery Museum 5608 10th Ave.,

Kenosha, WI Th–Fri: Noon – 4:30 p.m. 262-653-4450 Twin Lakes Community Library 110 S. Lake Ave.,

Twin Lakes, WI M–Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

F–Sat 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-877-4281 Salem Community Library

24615 89th St.,

Salem, WI M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

