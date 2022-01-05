The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until 6 p.m. CST for today, Jan. 5, 2022.

The Winter Weather advisory affects Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine, Kenosha counties. It will also impact various cities in east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin. This includes Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, East Troy, Racine, and Kenosha.

Winter Weather: What to Expect

The National Weather Service advises Wisconsinites to expect blowing snow with a total accumulation of one to two inches toward Berlin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, and around an inch from Madison to Milwaukee. Westerly wind gusts will reach up to 35 to 45 MPH, resulting in blowing and drifting snow across Wisconsin.

Driving Conditions

Due to these weather conditions, visibility will be reduced while driving and roads will be slippery. According to the National Weather Service, snow will be drifting north to south.

The weather may impact the afternoon and evening commute. Slow down when driving. Turn on your lights and proceed with caution. Find out the latest driving conditions by calling 511.

