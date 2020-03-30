The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will get underway with the reconstruction of WIS 11 (Durand Avenue), between WIS 31 and Kentucky Street, in Racine County. The project is expected to be complete in summer of 2021. The project will include the reconstruction of the following:

Existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer laterals

Existing street lights will be replaced with new lights

Existing signals at WIS 31, Wood Road, and Ohio Street/Meachem Road will be replaced with new monotube signals

Existing sidewalk will be replaced in a majority of the area and new sidewalk will be added where sidewalk does not exist