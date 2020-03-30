The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will get underway with the reconstruction of WIS 11 (Durand Avenue), between WIS 31 and Kentucky Street, in Racine County. The project is expected to be complete in summer of 2021. The project will include the reconstruction of the following:
- Existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, sidewalk and storm sewer laterals
- Existing street lights will be replaced with new lights
- Existing signals at WIS 31, Wood Road, and Ohio Street/Meachem Road will be replaced with new monotube signals
- Existing sidewalk will be replaced in a majority of the area and new sidewalk will be added where sidewalk does not exist
The newly reconstructed roadway will have two (2) travel lanes, on-street bicycle accommodations and sidewalks in each direction. This year, the project will be constructed in two phases, and the intersection of WIS 11 and WIS 31 will be built in multiple stages to help keep traffic moving in the area. Motorists can expect traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction along WIS 11 and WIS 31 within the project limits. All work is subject to change and is weather dependent. For additional information about the project visit; https://projects.511wi.gov/wis11rac/